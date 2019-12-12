Iain Hyndman reveals his tips for Awapuni this weekend.

Trainer Lance Noble is enjoying an exciting season with a number of three-year-old fillies this term and he will attempt to add black-type to one of their pages at Awapuni on Saturday.

Manchu will contest the Gr.3 Lawnmaster Eulogy Stakes (1600m) and she takes some solid form into the race, with a win and three placings from her five starts-to-date.

"She has been racing pretty solidly and just got beaten last week," Noble said. "The start before that she finished third to Riodini, so the form stacks up okay.

"We originally weren't going to go to Manawatu, we were going to go straight to Ellerslie, but when the field came up with only seven nominations, we changed tack."

The daughter of Redoute's Choice will be tested for the first time over a mile tomorrow, but Noble believes she will thrive over the distance.

"I think 1600m should suit her and Manawatu has got a big, roomy straight, so that should suit her as well," he said.



It will be Manchu's second tilt at stakes level, having finished unplaced in the Gr.2 James and Annie Sarten Memorial Stakes (1400m) at Te Rapa in October, but Noble said she can be forgiven for that run.

"She just drew wide that day and we got caught three and four wide the whole trip," he said. "Nothing quite panned out, it was mission impossible from where she was."

Advertisement

Noble is pleased with his filly ahead of tomorrow where she will jump from barrier six.

"She has been good. We haven't done a lot with her since her last start, it was only a week ago that she ran. She is pretty fit now, so it's just a matter of keeping her happy.

"She will travel down on the Friday and I am looking forward to it."

Manchu's Eulogy run will likely be her last this preparation, and Noble said she would likely be set for an autumn resumption.– NZ Racing Desk

Iain Hyndman's Awapuni Tips

1: Hartley, Satu Lagi, Malo Bik

2: Rock 'N' Affair, Mr Universe, What A Smasher

3: Fiano, Kapinos, Ozil

4: Proletariat, All In Stitches, Rock With Choux

5: Beyond The Fort, Peso, Beauden

6: Monkey Shoulder, Just Fabulous, Savastep

7: Manchu, Belle Plaisir, Aalaalune

8: Credit Manager, Skarloey, Gerda

Best Bet: Proletariat (R4)