Iain Hyndman's Trentham Tips

1: Hey Happy, Platinum Bordeaux, This Lady Rocks
2: High Quality, Casino El Jay, Mandorani
3: Trifolium, Belle Plaiser, La Joya
4: Play That Song, Cool Aza Beel, Platinum Dubai
5: Skarloey, Shadow King, King Cougar
6: Floral Art, Humble Pie, Mizzena
7: Call Me Bob, My Father's Gun, Colorado Bay
8: Polly Grey, Guillada, Mauna Kea
9: Duke Of Plumpton, Ricky Baker, Facetime
Best Bet: Trifolium (R3)

Matamata trainer Kylie Fawcett is pleased with last start Listed Matamata Cup (1600m) winner Polly Grey and believes the five-year-old can take the next step up in Saturday's Gr.3 Gee & Hickton Funeral Directors Thompson Handicap (1600m)

