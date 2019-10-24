Iain Hyndman's Trentham Tips

1: Hey Happy, Platinum Bordeaux, This Lady Rocks

2: High Quality, Casino El Jay, Mandorani

3: Trifolium, Belle Plaiser, La Joya

4: Play That Song, Cool Aza Beel, Platinum Dubai

5: Skarloey, Shadow King, King Cougar

6: Floral Art, Humble Pie, Mizzena

7: Call Me Bob, My Father's Gun, Colorado Bay

8: Polly Grey, Guillada, Mauna Kea

9: Duke Of Plumpton, Ricky Baker, Facetime

Best Bet: Trifolium (R3)

Matamata trainer Kylie Fawcett is pleased with last start Listed Matamata Cup (1600m) winner Polly Grey and believes the five-year-old can take the next step up in Saturday's Gr.3 Gee & Hickton Funeral Directors Thompson Handicap (1600m) at Trentham.

The daughter of Azamour, who is adept on rain-affected going, has won her past three starts and Fawcett is keen to add some more black-type to her resume.

She carries 53 kilos in a field of eight headed by hardy Group Three winner Dolcetto.

"At this stage she is definitely on track for Trentham. I was very happy with her gallop on Tuesday morning," Fawcett said.

"I'm hoping the track will come back a point or two from the current Heavy11. I'd prefer to run her in that slower range.

"But it is really just about having a trip away, as she hasn't had a trip away over night before. That is something new for the both of us and will hold her in good stead for next preparation."

With three race meetings programmed for Saturday, riders will be in short supply across Ellerslie, Trentham and Riccarton, leading Fawcett to engage Japanese jockey Ryoya Kozaki for Polly Grey and stablemate Ricky Baker, which will contest the Harrisons Carpet Premier Rating 72 Benchmark (1600m).

"Wayne Hillis brought him over from Japan and he has previously done a stint with Chris Waller," Fawcett said

"He has ridden over 100 winners on the JRA circuit in Japan, including a Group Three, so he is more than capable.

"He has been riding one a morning for me and he sits really nicely on the horses. I was really struggling to get a jockey and he was going to go to Ellerslie and I managed to convince him to come to Trentham. I think I tried about eight jockeys."

Kozaki, who can ride at 51 kilos, is hoping to spend up to 12 months in New Zealand as he looks to improve his English and experience a different racing jurisdiction. He has recently returned from a weekend home in Japan where he rode in a Group race. – NZ Racing Desk