Iain Hyndman's Hawera Tips

1: Duke Of Plumpton, Very Appealing, Lincoln Dremer

2: Ripcord, Sanchez, Waisake

3: Coventina Bay, Tellyawhat, Darci Palmer

4: Junior, Evana Rahma, Ruffy Rahtwo

5: Italian Lover, Hi I'm Nikkita, In A Twinkling

6: Guillada, Tightlign, Irish Flame

7: Nicoletta, Darscape Princess, Queen Of Diamonds

8: Rusavy, Miss Freelove, Neverstoplaughing

9: Just Fabulous, Whata Red Prince, Rhapsody In Blue

Best Bets: Coventina Bay (R3), Guillada (R6)



The broodmare paddock is beckoning Art Deco, but she will attempt to add a stakes victory to her resume before then when she starts in the Gr.3 Rich Hill Stud Taranaki Breeders' (1400m) at Hawera on Saturday.

The daughter of Road To Rock has tested positive in-foal to Cambridge Stud stallion Almanzor, and while she already has black-type, her connections are hoping to add a stakes victory to her record before her raceday retirement.

The seven-year-old has placed in three stakes races, including a third-placing in last year's edition of the Taranaki Breeders' and trainer Allan Sharrock said it would be great to sign off her career with a Group Three win.

"She has already got black type, but it would be great to win one (stakes race)," he said.

Art Deco finished unplaced last start in the Gr.3 Metric Mile (1600m) at Awapuni last month, her only unplaced run this preparation from seven starts.

"Her run in the Metric Mile was a little bit disappointing, hence she went to stud," Sharrock said.

"But a puggy track at Awapuni can sometimes trip them up, so I wouldn't read too much into it."

Sharrock is pleased to get Art Deco back to weight-for-age conditions tomorrow, but is wary of her opposition in the 15-horse field.

"Most races she has been giving them all weight and now it's weight-for-age," he said.

"Nicoletta and Queen of Diamonds are going to be very hard to beat, but she ran third in it last year, so she deserves her place."

On Wednesday morning the track was rated a Dead5 and Sharrock was hoping the forecast rain would materialise later this week after drawing barrier 12 with his mare.

"If it rains, like it is supposed to, then the draw could end up being a positive," he said.

Sharrock is hoping for a solid showing from Art Deco and said her performance will dictate her racing future.

"If she could run top five I would be very happy," he said. "If she races well she might have a couple more, but it is entirely up to her." – NZ Racing Desk