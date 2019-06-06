Iain Hyndman's Trentham Tips

1: No Tip, Mandalay, The Rolling Stone

2: Bad Boy Brown, Guy Fox, Eddie Gilbert

3: Napoleon, It's A Wonder, Zardetto

4: Rhapsody In Blue, Transitory, Free To Shine

5: New York Minute, Comeback, Art Deco

6: Lincoln Town, Whata Red Prince, Happy Star

7: Herengawe, Paddy Bourke, Torre Del Greco

8: Hurry Cane, Ave Maria, He's Ric

9: Regal Rock, Richard Of Yorke, Dashper

Best Bet: Hurry Cane (R8)

The Tony Pike-trained The Bostonian will be attempting to keep his unbeaten Queensland streak alive when he contests the Gr.1 Stradbroke Handicap (1400m) at Eagle Farm on Saturday.

The four-year-old son of Jimmy Choux has won all five of his starts in the Sunshine State, including two successive Group Ones this campaign and Pike is hopeful for a third this weekend.

The Bostonian surprised many pundits when taking out the Gr.1 Doomben 10,000 (1200m) as a $41-shot when fresh-up last month, before showing his class when backing-up a fortnight later to win the Gr.1 Kingsford-Smith Cup (1300m) at Eagle Farm.

Advertisement

He will return to that track on Saturday where he will aim to be the first horse to win all three features in the one season.

"He just loves the Queensland environment," Pike said. "It would be fantastic if we could pull off the treble.

"He's got no pressure on him, he has already won two Group One races this preparation, so there is definitely no pressure heading into Saturday.

"It's more hoping he can just get the job done. It will be fantastic for the horse if he could."

The Bostonian has drawn barrier 10, but is likely to jump from gate six on Saturday alongside stablemate Endless Drama, who has drawn barrier eight.

"It has ended up working out perfectly," Pike said. "There are four on the ballot that won't probably get a start, so it looks like they will be drawn alongside each other in five and six, so it couldn't be any better.

"There looks to be plenty of speed in the race. If you had drawn one he (The Bostonian) could possibly have been shuffled back a little bit further than you wanted.

"You would think he is going to land somewhere in the first six or eight runners in the run."

Pike is heading into tomorrow with confidence after The Bostonian's track work on Tuesday.

"I can't fault him, he's pretty much exactly the same as he was before the Kingston-Smith," Pike said.

"His work on Tuesday was very solid. He is bright and well, and hasn't left any feed through the week and he's a really happy racehorse at the moment."– NZ Racing Desk