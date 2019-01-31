Iain Hyndman's Taranaki Tips

1: Malo Bik, Henree Winkler, La Bella Rosa

2: Sinarahma, Masu, Portland Jimmy

3: Sco Mo Eagle, Sainted Pearl, Pownce

4: Hasstobegood, Miss Federer, Last Sight

5: River Run, Ofa Orsome, Duck Road

6: Wild Seas, Chicaberinda, Not Santa

7: Consensus, Overtheriver, Vin De Dance

8: Poppy Star, Collinstreet, All In Stitches

Best Bet: Sinarahma (R2)

Platinum Homes Taranaki Cup contender Overtheriver is as much an enigma and his trainer.

The media shy Kevin Myers-trained Whanganui product has won an astounding 22 races and the most of those under the radar.

The eight-year-old son of Mettre En Jeu was bred by the Aurets at Letham Stud in Whanganui, is owned by retired Whanganui farmer Dan O'Leary of Balmuse fame and of course trained down the road in Tuarkina by Myers.

His 22 wins have equaled the record of another Whanganui great in Bulginbaah and an achievement rarely matched even by so called champion racehorses.

Much of that success has come on country circuits and through astute placement by Myers. Overtheriver has won six country cups, or seven if his last start Kumara Nuggets victory is considered a cup race. Then there are several cup prelude in the mix as well.

Among his cup victories are the Poverty Bay Cup (2016), an Ashhurst-Pohongina Cup (2016), two Reefton Cups (2016, 2017), a Masterton Cup (2018), a Marlborough Cup (2018) and a Greymouth Cup (2019).

For most of his wins Overthriver has been asked to carry well in excess of 60kg and he has still got the job done. In fact, in April last year he proved too tough over 1950-metres at Blenheim carrying a massive 65kg.

On Saturday at Pukekura Park, he has been allotted just 55kg, the lightest impost he has been asked to carry since winning the first of his two Reefton Cups with claimer Krishna Mudhoo aboard.

Stable apprentice Sarah McNab, who is returning from injury, has the mount at New Plymouth and it is her only ride for the day.

Overtheriver enjoys his races spaced, so the three weeks between assignments will suit.

He also enjoys New Plymouth with a win and a placing over this trip from three starts.

While the field tomorrow features several topliners, Overtheriver will not be overawed.

During his career he has beaten the likes of Chambord, Maygrove, Heni, Nashville and Hunta Pence, none of whom would be out of place in Saturday's 1800m $80,000 event.