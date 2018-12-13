Iain Hyndman's Awapuni Tips

1: Our Bandit, Lady Kartel, Royal Ruby

2: Divine Power, Awesome Al, Lubaya

3: Gift Of Power, Rock 'N' Affair, Rock My Soul

4: Vincent, Here We Go, All In Man

5: Real Beach, Jimmy Rocket, All In Stitches

6: Hinerangi, Scandalo, Rock On

7: Queen Of Diamonds, Secret Allure, Elate

8: Original Gangster, He's A Freak, Lincoln Star

Best Bet: Vincent (R4)

Awapuni trainer Lisa Latta has two fillies that she rates highly entered in Saturday's Gr.3 Lawnmaster Eulogy Stakes (1550m) on her home track.

Secret Allure already has a black-type win on her race record having won the Listed Champagne Stakes (1200m) last season, while her stakes-placed stablemate Sentimental Miss continues to improve.

"They're two completely different fillies but I think they will both be very competitive," Latta said, adding that she expects both fillies to go on to bigger races.

Secret Allure put in an eye-catching performance coming from last to finish fourth in the Gr.1 New Zealand 1000 Guineas (1600m) last start.

"I was really rapt with her run, the draw probably cost her running in the first three because she just got so far back," Latta said.

"She had a week in the paddock after the race and she's done well.

"She's a little professional that tries very hard and she deserves to pick up a decent race."

Sentimental Miss finished third in the Gr.3 Wellington Stakes (1600m) at Otaki last start and has come through the race well.

"She just keeps getting better and better all the time, she's a nice filly with a bit of scope to her," Latta said.

"She was unlucky not to get up the other day, she just got held up at a vital stage."

Meanwhile, Latta is hoping the highest rated horse in her stable, Five To Midnight can go back-to-back in the Gr.3 Skycity Hamilton Waikato Cup (2400m) at Te Rapa on Saturday following a disappointing run in the Gr.3 Counties Cup (2100m) last start.

"He just didn't like the track at Counties," Latta said.

"We put him in the paddock for a couple of days after that and his work's been really good.

"He's got to carry 60kgs, which is a big ask compared to some of the others that are only carrying 53.5kgs, so that is a concern but he's got a nice draw (barrier one) to use." – NZ Racing Desk