It was a night for success for Property Brokers Whanganui as the branch took home multiple awards from the Property Brokers National Awards.

Around 70 Property Brokers branches from around the country attended the annual awards ceremony at Wairakei Resort in Taupo on December 14.

Team Ritesh, from Property Brokers Whanganui, came out on top receiving not only the top marketing award but the top unit sales as well for being the team to sell the most houses.

The team made up of Ritesh Verma, Bruce McGhie and Tonya Hibberd were very proud of their achievements.

"For Whanganui, it was a big achievement it was a really big night," Verma said.

Kayana Tahana-Hopkins and Carmel Harris joined Team Ritesh in August with the aim of providing an improved service for customers.

The two joined the trio at the awards ceremony to celebrate alongside them.

The Whanganui branch also came out on top taking home the Property Brokers branch of the year.

Verma said they were recognised for the number of houses sold, their marketing and for the effort they make within their community to give back.

In late August, the branch received the Medium Residential Office- Volume award for unit sales at the 2019 REINZ Awards for Excellence in Real Estate.

"It can happen in Whanganui, regardless of sale prices, because I know it's gone up lots but we're quite low in the scheme of things, we punch above our weight here in little old Whanganui, we're not quite so little old Whanganui any more."