Castlecliff Health is in the running to take home one of New Zealand's Primary Healthcare Awards.

The clinic was nominated for the Good Space Award, coming out as a top contender alongside a general practice in Kelburn.

The award recognises the imaginative design of a healthcare facility that both supports practitioners who work in the space and gives an improved experience to patients.

Castlecliff Health director Dr Praveen Thadigiri said they entered the awards as he believed they fitted the criteria of having a clinic that was innovative and different from the traditional idea of how a clinic should be.

"We thought we should go back to using space for clinical efficiency rather than cost-effectiveness," Thadigiri said.

"And it has been appreciated by people - even the basic things of when they walk inside, of there not being the stress of the place being too small and also things not jumping out at you, so you might be seeing pamphlets for cervical cancer but you shouldn't be worried about it."

The clinic is required to have pamphlets for different medical conditions but he said they keep them in a corner.

He said he wanted to give patients a feeling of wellness because when they came to the clinic they were already sick, so they should not have to be reminded of this.

Castlecliff Health manager Kylie Wagstaff said older people sometimes came in to transfer clinics as they found their current healthcare clinic too busy, with no space to sit down.

There are currently around 2300 patients enrolled in Castlecliff Health's database but Wagstaff said they are still receiving a steady intake.

Castlecliff Health has been up and running for two years. Photo / Bevan Conley

Thadigiri said it has been quite a journey for the clinic, which opened on February 24, 2018, as it is among the newer clinics in Whanganui.

"For a clinic this small and in Whanganui, considering it's a national competition, it's quite a big thing."

The inaugural awards, with 22 categories, replace the 28-year-old Pharmacy Awards and attracted more than 180 entries from clinics around New Zealand.

The Castlecliff Healthcare team of six will find out the results on February 29 when they attend the awards gala at Auckland's Shed 10.