It's taken until the fourth round, but Whanganui finally has a driver on the podium at the 2019-20 PSP New Zealand Jetsprint Championships, after Ross Travers came third in the Group A division in Meremere on Saturday.

With its long straights and smooth turns, Meremere is the fastest jetsprint track on the national circuit, which did not favour the Travers craft Radioactive, which has always been stronger on the more twisting and technical courses.

However, through the qualifying runs and then into the Top 9, Travers locked in consistent lap times around the 45s mark, at one stage getting up to second-fastest behind Hamilton's Ollie Silverton on his home track.

Because of time delays, the Top 6 eliminator was held as the final, rather than a Top 3, and Travers with navigator Amanda Kittow finished third after a 45.2802s drive.

New Plymouth's Sean Rice got back up to second place with his 44.8912s effort, while Silverton won the round to extend his lead in the series, finishing with 44.2202s.

"More than happy with the result, considering the track, the rotation," Travers said today.

"Bit of a tough season, but we're all up and running again."

Radioactive came through the competition well, aside from a blown waterhose right at the completion of their Top 9 run.

Advertisement

"Just as we crossed the finish line, ended up with all this water around my feet. Repaired it and away we went," said Travers.

It will mean the team will have to make sure no dried-up red clay gets left behind in the boat to potentially gum up the works.

"Just a good clean and checkup, the water in Meremere is quite dirty.

"Gives us something to do between meetings."

It was a pretty good day in the Group B for the Thomson's – Donna and navigator Tracey – who finished fifth overall after a 49.9142s drive in the Top 6 final.

Whanganui's Donna Thomson dusted off her Two-A-Breast boat to compete as a driver in the Meremere round, after spending the season as navigator for Canterbury's Simon Gibbon, who had a wedding to attend this weekend.

"She drove well, was looking good," said Travers.

Waikato's Karl Beaver was victorious on his home track with a 47.896s drive to continue his series lead, while New Plymouth's Kris Rasmussen was second (48.1882s), followed by Owhango's defending champion Tim Edhouse (48.5322s).

Advertisement

One driver who didn't get to factor into the Group B equation was Whanganui's Hayden Wilson, who for the second round in row made a long journey, only to have to put White Noize back on the trailer.

"The luck is just not with us this season," he said on Facebook.

"More [engine] problems this round and out again, back to the drawing board to find the issue.

"Big apologies to all our sponsors, as it's not the results we plan to thank them with."

The Superboat class was won by Hamilton's Glen Head on his home track, with his 42.855s lap in the Top 6 being comfortably ahead of series leader Scott Donald of Featherston (44.0142s), while visiting American Kyle Patrick was third with 44.6532s.

Whanganui superboat driver Rob Coley did not compete at the round, but is understood to be heading to the fifth round in Waitara on March 8.