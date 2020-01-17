READ MORE:

The new $130 Farmers development will have a huge impact on Tauranga's CBD. Zoe Hunter reports.

The population of Tauranga's CBD could grow by hundreds once the new Farmers development is completed next year.

The Bay of Plenty Times can reveal there could be more than 350 people living in the 97 apartments and 23 townhouses part of the $130 million development.

Experts say inner-city living could help to re-energise the CBD and mayor Tenby Powell believes it could soon become Tauranga's newest most desirable suburb.

The development will house a new flagship Farmers department store, additional retail, a dining precinct, 23 luxury townhouses and 97 high-end apartments.

Brett Nicholls, spokesman for Elizabeth Properties Management, part of the James Pascoe Group that owns Farmers, said the 97 apartments had capacity for between 250 and 350 people.

That did not include the number of people who could be accommodated in the luxury townhouses.

Above-ground construction had begun and the build was on schedule to be completed by 2021.

"Every apartment will enjoy a view, with buyers having the luxury of being able to choose their preference from water views to views of the Kaimai Ranges," he said.

Brett Nicholls and Simon Bridges at the Farmers site earlier this week. Photo / Supplied

Nicholls said it was important to create something the local community could be proud of that was well-designed and brought vibrancy to the city as well as respect the site's history.

Tauranga mayor Tenby Powell said the CBD should be the biggest economic driver in any city.

"We need to start thinking about it as Tauranga's newest suburb ... it will be Tauranga's most desirable suburb in the years to come."

Mainstreet organisation Downtown Tauranga's chairman, Brian Berry said the sheer scale of the development, its mixed-usage and bringing Farmers back to the CBD will add to the city centre's success.

"It will hopefully be a catalyst for a changing retail environment."

A view from the penthouse apartments. Photo / Supplied

Simon Anderson, managing director of Realty Group, which operates Eves and Bayleys, said the development would "put a real shot in the arm of the CBD".

More than 400 workers will be on-site at peak construction times and Nicholls said 90 per cent were local companies.

Tauranga MP and National Party leader Simon Bridges visited the site last week and was impressed with the impact the development already had on the community.

"The development has already brought unprecedented economic benefits to our community, with the best yet to come," he said.

The apartments and townhouses will only be available to purchase once completed. There are no off-the-plan pre-sales.

Nods to the site's cultural heritage will be part of the development through collaboration with local iwi Ngai Tamarawaho hapu.

Farmers timeline

Jul 2018 - Farmers moves to Tauranga Crossing (Tauriko)

Aug 2018 - Demolition

Nov 2018 - Construction starts

2020 - Construction of retail space finishes

2021 - Farmers returns to new building

2021 - Other retailers join Farmers

2021 - Apartments and townhouses available for sale

Key building facts

- $130 million development

- 8000sq m of retail, on two levels

- First floor dining precinct with gourmet cafes and restaurants

- Publicly available car parks to triple from the number at the old Farmers site

- Farmers to return to the building in 2021

- New retailers to join

- 23 luxury townhouses

- 97 high-end apartments across two towers