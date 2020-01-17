The wait is over for cyclists as the Mangapurua section of the Mountains to Sea Cycleway re-opens following work carried out by the Department of Conservation team in Whanganui.

The section from the Mangapurua Trig to the Bridge to Nowhere has been closed since April 2019, while maintenance and safety work was undertaken, paid for by DoC and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Enterprise.

A 71-year-old cyclist died after falling off one of its bluffs in March 2019.

Richard Leggat, who completed an audit assessment on behalf of NZ Cycle Trail organisation, said the trail is now in the best condition it has ever been.

Improvements to the trail include widening the track through most of its length and repairing culverts and downhill sections.

Temporary barrier fences have been installed along drop-off areas but will need to be replaced with more permanent options in the future.

Grass and scrub have been cleared and a section of the original Bridge to Nowhere settlement road has been uncovered.

Bluff sections have been widened; however, this area is still subject to rockfalls due to the papa rock, especially at Cody's and Hannah's Bluff, and work will continue to improve and monitor these sections.

Repairs have been made to culverts and downhill sections on the trail. Photo / Supplied

The closure has affected businesses in the Ruapehu and Whanganui districts.

The Chronicle reported in December 2019 the closure had stripped business from the Raetihi Holiday Park.

Owner Rebecca Mead said at the time that with the full length of the track not available this summer, she had hosted "zero" mountain bikers compared with last summer's 50 to 100.

Jet boat operator Ken Haworth, of Whanganui River Adventures, has had to turn away hundreds of bookings since the closure so is excited to see the trail re-opening.

"And we're only one operator of many that support the trail with logistics, accommodation, food and more."

Nearly 1000 riders will travel through the area during the Tour Aotearoa brevet in February and March, giving a boost to small businesses that support the trail.

Damian Coutts, DoC's Central North Island operations director, said the work would bring experienced cyclists back into the area.

He said although the track was now in great shape, slips were still likely, especially after rain, and riders should be prepared to dismount and walk their bikes at times.

Bluff sections have been widened and temporary barrier fences have been put in place as part of the work carried out by DoC. Photo / Supplied

The Mountains to Sea network of trails links the Ruapehu and Whanganui districts. Sections of particular interest on the journey from Tūroa to Whanganui's North Mole include the Ohakune Old Coach Rd and Mangapurua Bridge to Nowhere.

Mountains to Sea – Ngā Ara Tūhono trail champion and marketing manager Lynley Twyman said for those who did not want to complete the whole journey there were plenty of individual sections to complete.

"The trail not only brings new tourists into the area but also keeps them coming back. Our target for the next 12 months is to welcome over 15,000 riders through the trails - each staying an average of four nights in the trail area – that's a lot of revenue into the area."

The organisation says cyclists should take care near bluff sections and ride quality suspension mountain bikes.