Over the past few weeks the news has been full of articles and videos celebrating 2019 as the year of the woman.

The Me Too movement, Greta Thunberg, Serena Williams, are all examples of a wave of empowerment that uplifted womankind.

Well, it may have been a good year for women. But man, it was a really good year for men.

Globally, men held 75 per cent of all managerial positions, more than 66 per cent of all research positions, and 75 per cent of elected government positions in 2019 (UN).

If you are a man your sports teams are given about 95 per cent of the total media coverage and you will be paid more to lose at the Commonwealth Games, the Fifa World Cup, or the Rugby World Cup than the women will be paid to win it.

In New Zealand you can expect your individual salary and endorsement deals to be double, 10 times, or even 100 times as much as similarly ranked female athletes in your sport.

In 2019 men did 75 per cent of the talking in movies, and were featured in more than 2/3 of the roles.

Overall, in 2019, men comprised over 85 per cent of all directors, writers, producers, executive producers, editors, and cinematographers.

And if you are worried about being the victim of a violent crime, if you were a man in NZ in 2019 you were 4 times less likely to be a victim of sexual violence in your lifetime than the women in your lives.

Greta Thunberg (pictured) and Serena Williams were examples of a wave of empowerment that uplifted womankind in 2019.

Almost a quarter of women will experience sexual violence in their lifetime.

You are also three times less likely to be a victim of human trafficking. (UN).

I'm sorry men, but in 2019 you were slightly less likely to attend university than your female counterparts, but don't worry despite that trend you are still more employable than women.

As a man in New Zealand in 2019 you were less likely to be unemployed or underemployed, and you were more likely to have fulltime work.

If you were a man in NZ 2019 you could also expect to earn 9.3 per cent more per hour than a female with the same qualifications, job, and skills.

The statistics go on and on.

As a man in 2019 you were less likely to suffer severe injuries in a car crash (that are tested and designed for men).

You were less likely to live in poverty, especially during your childbearing years.

You were more likely to attend primary school. As a man in 2019 you could expect to spend three times fewer hours per day providing unpaid care and doing domestic work than women.

There was indeed been fierce backlash against the Me Too movement and female empowerment in 2019.

There were many who lamented that 2019 was a hard year to be a man.

It's hard for men to know what to say, how to act when women seem to be offended by everything that men do. Men can't get a word in or even defend themselves in a climate that is hostile to an entire gender.

I sympathise.

When you feel that your worth is being called into question simply because of a characteristic that you were born with it feels unfair.

When people devalue your opinion because of nothing you even said or did, it feels unfair.

When you feel like you can't get even get your foot in the door because of your gender, it feels unfair.

Yes. It does.

And this is why 2019 really was the year of the man.

Never before have so many of the men in my life been confronted with their own masculinity on a daily basis.

I have had more open and real conversations about the responsibility of men and what it means to be a man than I have ever had before.

I see the men in my life listening and wanting to improve things. For men who are willing to critically reflect on masculinity, 2019 was a gift.



According to the World Economic Forum at the current rate of progress, it will take another 108 years to reach gender parity.

2019 may have been a great year for men, but it looks like 2127 will be the year of the woman.

•Dani Labo is a Whanganui-based freelance writer.