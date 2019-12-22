Festive fare

Patients at Whanganui Hospital will be served a traditional Christmas Day lunch. They can choose roast lamb or roast chicken served with roast vegetables, baby carrots and peas or a vegetarian filo roll with roast vegetables, baby carrots and peas. For dessert the choices are steamed plum pudding served with brandy sauce, pavlova with berry sauce or sugar-free jelly and fruit. Surprise Christmas treats will top off the festive meal. Depending on patient numbers, around 100 meals are likely to be served each mealtime by Spotless Services in Whanganui Hospital, around 200 in Palmerston North Hospital and around 20 at Horowhenua Health Centre.

Farm workshop

Farm owners can compile their own on-farm action plan for biosecurity at a workshop run by Beef + Lamb NZ in February. It's at the Moawhango Hall from 1-4pm on February 26. To register, email rebeccabrownlie@beeflamb.com.nz.



Youth Ambassadors

Ruapehu's Youth Council is looking for people aged 12-24 to act as Youth Ambassadors and help with council events and projects. The roles will be fun and offer opportunities to gain leadership and life skills, Youth Council co-ordinator Lauren Thompson says. Application forms are at Ruapehu District Council offices and on the council's website. For more information, ring Thompson on 07 895 8188.

Lake algae drops

Algae levels in Dudding Lake have reduced to the point where swimming is possible, provided caution is taken. The algae are not toxic and are now at about half the level where non-toxic algae trigger a health warning. People who are extra-sensitive could still react to them, a Horizons Regional Council spokeswoman said. Health warning signs were to be removed on December 20, and lake users are advised to avoid any surface scums and to mix surface water with deeper water before swimming, if possible.

