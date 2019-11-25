International Restorative Justice Week, also known as RJ Week was recently observed in Whanganui and it seems a good time to ask what it means.

And the short answer?

Restorative justice is where an offender and victim meet to discuss their feelings about a crime.

David Curry is a restorative justice facilitator in Whanganui and his role is to arrange meetings between offenders and victims.

"The offence may be something as minor as knocking over a letterbox to the other extreme where their action has caused death," he said.

The facilitated meetings may include support people and any other approved

