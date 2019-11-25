International Restorative Justice Week, also known as RJ Week was recently observed in Whanganui and it seems a good time to ask what it means.

And the short answer?

Restorative justice is where an offender and victim meet to discuss their feelings about a crime.

David Curry is a restorative justice facilitator in Whanganui and his role is to arrange meetings between offenders and victims.

"The offence may be something as minor as knocking over a letterbox to the other extreme where their action has caused death," he said.

The facilitated meetings may include support people and any other approved people, such as community representatives or interpreters.

Restorative justice in action.

"They can be cathartic for everyone involved and there are often tears," Curry said.

"The aim is for the offender to take responsibility, apologise to the victim and find ways to promote healing."

Curry said the focus of the meetings was on the offenders' actions rather than their personalities.

A facilitator's role is to keep participants on track by asking questions of the person responsible and the person harmed by their actions.

"Most offenders are remorseful and do want to make amends. It can be tough but also very rewarding."

The Restorative City Whanganui Trust - established in 2012 - is a charitable non-government organisation contracted to the Ministry of Justice.

Social worker Tracy Matthews joined the trust earlier this year after working as the co-ordinator for Strengthening Families in Whanganui.

"I have always really liked the restorative model," she said.

"The punitive approach is very limiting because it doesn't allow for offenders to make a direct apology or for victims to receive it."

Another arm of the trust is Restorative Practice which does not involve crime but does involve minimising harm.

"It is about healing relationships," coordinator Debra Smith said.

"We have been working in schools for several years and we are really seeing the effectiveness."

The aim is to build and maintain positive, respectful relationships within schools involving students and staff.

"The practice extends beyond the schools and into homes and becomes intergenerational.

"We heard a wonderful story about an eight-year-old boy whose parents were arguing and he suggested a way for them to resolve their conflict using restorative practice.

"The mother was so impressed she called the school principal to find out more."

Cherie Johansson has recently started working alongside Smith in extending the practice into the wider community.

"As a schoolteacher, I found this way of working really effective and I'm pleased that it now has a name and is becoming embedded in communities."

The restorative model is now practised in early childhood education centres, workplaces, government departments, non-governmental organisations and the Whanganui District Council.

Restorative Trust facilitators are available to provide mentorship and the trust is working towards Whanganui becoming New Zealand's first restorative city where people are enabled to thrive and succeed together.