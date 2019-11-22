Ebony Lamb will play a one-off sound session at Whanganui's Space Gallery and Studio next week.

The Wellington singer-songwriter has been described as "honey-voiced" and compared to artists such as Gillian Welch, Nina Simone and Cat Power.

She doesn't mind the comparisons, she says, because they are likely to attract the kind of audiences that will appreciate her music.

"It is helpful to readers to have comparisons but I do write and sing with my own voice.

"It's important to be authentic so your songs will resonate with an audience."

Lamb has recently struck out on a solo career after

