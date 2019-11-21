What was a routine call out for the National Park Volunteer Fire Brigade on Monday morning turned out to be a special achievement as it was the first time the brigade has responded to a job with an all-female crew.

The team was made up of chief fire officer Marilla Swift, Tina Dreisslein, Rosemarie Keen and Hania Aitken.

Swift was confirmed as chief two months ago, while Dreisslein, Keen, and Aitken completed their training to become firefighters last month.

Swift said the callout was the result of a commercial alarm sounding and didn't involve a fire.

"We did have to

