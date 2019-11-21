On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
What was a routine call out for the National Park Volunteer Fire Brigade on Monday morning turned out to be a special achievement as it was the first time the brigade has responded to a job with an all-female crew.
The team was made up of chief fire officer Marilla Swift, Tina Dreisslein, Rosemarie Keen and Hania Aitken.
Swift was confirmed as chief two months ago, while Dreisslein, Keen, and Aitken completed their training to become firefighters last month.
Swift said the callout was the result of a commercial alarm sounding and didn't involve a fire.
"We did have tomake entry to a locked room in order to ensure the alarm wasn't picking up fire.
"It was fairly straightforward but it was unusual that the girls had to use a crowbar to make entry to a locked room."
The National Park team is made up of around 12 people, with the team being split almost equally between men and women volunteers.
Swift said it's another achievement for the brigade.
"I think it would be quite rare and that's why we're so proud of it, in some brigades there are no women or maybe just one.
"These girls signed up because they saw some of the other women responding, and when you know someone who does that and they're a woman, it breaks down any walls or barriers that you think exist and normalises it."