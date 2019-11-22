A 48-metre former cargo vessel has arrived at Whanganui Port to be loaded with a seafaring dental clinic.

Crew members, locals and officials gathered for a powhiri on Friday to welcome the YWAM Koha Ship.

The ship is not only here to gain the attention of the public but to pick up a special parcel.

A shipping container turned dental clinic has been outfitted by Whanganui engineer Jamie Barrett from Timmark Services Ltd.

"It's been very straightforward but quite time consuming and it's amazing how generous a lot of Whanganui businesses have been," Barrett said.

The ship is to embark

