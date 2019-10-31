The first Unreal Grass Wicket Wanganui team for the summer will be hoping to start the Furlong Cup campaign in the same vein as they finished last season, when they travel to Palmerston North on Saturday.

A 2018-19 summer that was threatening to go off the rails, after senior player withdrawals and the mid-season departure of English player-coach Charlie Hartley, finished strongly with back-to-back first innings points wins over Taranaki and Wairarapa - the former having not happened since 2001.

Property Brokers United veteran Tom Lance had stepped into the role of team selector, while Andrew Lock continued to manage

