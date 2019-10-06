Obituary a fitting tribute

Thanks, Laurel Stowell, for your wonderful

Jim Larsen obituary

in Saturday's Chronicle. Your entertaining vignettes of a life well lived put me in that plane of his, feeding out the hay with Juliet.

I was out back, gathering my washing from the clothesline, one almost unbearably gorgeous blue-skyed afternoon last month when a flypast of magnificent men in their flying machines appeared overhead in pair formation.
Then the lone aircraft bringing up the rear and peeling away into the blue from the close-knit pairs. I was flooded with sadness and galvanised by curiosity.
I realised I was watching a powerful tribute

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.