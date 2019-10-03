It will be one eye on the scoreboard and another on the cellphone, unless the action at Cooks Gardens is not going well for Steelform Wanganui's coaching staff, in which case the field will demand their full attention on Saturday.

Still on the outside of the Meads Cups playoffs group, which they could have scraped into last Saturday until last-minute points in two different matches saw them have to settle for sixth place, once again everything is on the line against 10th place neighbours King Country.

Currently without a Meads Cup and with the Bruce Steel Memorial Cup having been snatched away on August 24 by Wairarapa Bush, who will put it on the line against Horowhenua-Kapiti, Wanganui are defending the only Heartland prize they have left in the cabinet – the 'Pinetree Log' of the Sir Colin Meads Memorial Trophy.

The Pinetree Log

Now outsiders for a Lochore Cup playoff berth, it no doubt rankles King Country they have yet to lift the prize which honours their home town All Black legend, as the Pinetree Log was introduced for games between the provincial neighbours after Sir Colin's death in 2017.

Wanganui coach Jason Caskey knows King Country must be treated as a formidable opponent – being a 10th-placed side only in name, not quality, as shown last weekend when they all but overcame table-leaders South Canterbury in Taupo.

"They're a handy team, there's not a lot in this competition from No 1 to No 11, or even 12."

With just two rounds remaining, Wanganui have to play attacking rugby to get a four-try bonus victory while hoping results in other matches go their way on Saturday, with a number of challenge prizes up for grabs in derby games around the country, as joint table leaders West Coast host Buller (Rundle Cup) while still-fourth North Otago prepare for Mid Canterbury (Hanan Shield).

The biggest match is 1st vs 3rd as South Canterbury travel to take on Thames Valley in Paeroa, and Wanganui need some of these teams to slip up so a good victory will see them leapfrog somebody.

"It's all we can do at the moment, we've got to worry about our job," said Caskey.

"Keep on eye on what's happening around, and just hope a couple of things go our way.

"But we've got to tidy up our own backyard."

First on the agenda is making sure the side has the "desperation" to end their bad habit of leaking late points at the back end of both halves – as North Otago's 80th minute try in their 27-22 loss to Wanganui in Oamaru still brought in a bonus point to hang onto fourth spot, while almost simultaneously in Westport, Wairarapa Bush was kicking the penalty to beat Buller and likewise lock down fifth.

"She's pretty fickle, but that's the way sport is," said Caskey.

"We talked a fair bit about that [defence] on Saturday and again on Tuesday – we've got to make sure we're not letting in points we can prevent."

Unfortunately, shoulder injuries continue to be the bane of Wanganui's existence – as last weekend's try-scoring prop Wiremu Cottrell is out for the second time in three weeks, as is his Taihape clubmate winger Tyler Rogers-Holden.

"[Cottrell] sort of aggravated it again, might be needing more rest," said Caskey.

"Tyler, I was just talking to him, he was just going into physio now, reckons he'll be right by next week."

Thankfully, impact prop Raymond Salu has recovered from his own shoulder bump and got through training on Tuesday to resume his spot on the bench, while Manawatu import Shai Wiperi will move to Rogers-Holden's wing so Nick Harding can return to the starting fullback role.

Harding will also take over the goal kicking from first-five Dane Whale, who has been a little erratic from the tee this campaign.

Having wracked up plenty of tries for the Wanganui Development XV, Karl Pascoe gets another shot as the outside backs reserve, while other players from that RDO Shield-winning side are bracketed on the bench due to niggling injuries within the squad.

Meads Cup semifinalists for the first time last year, King Country have had a rough 2019 campaign, which started with a 56-27 loss to West Coast in Greymouth.

Back in the North Island for the rest of the round robin, they defeated Buller 34-12, although this was a Friday evening match in Taupo with the visitors not having the services of James Lash, who was on NZ Heartland XV duties.

An unlucky 35-31 loss to Wairarapa Bush in Masterton was followed by a surprisingly tight 27-12 win over East Coast at Tokomaru Bay, and then a disappointing 35-19 defeat to Horowhenua-Kapiti in Te Kuiti.

Last week against South Canterbury, King Country came from 21-5 down to all but snatch the game, running out of time at 21-19.

Waikato import lock Josh Balme scored two tries, while the experienced combination of dangerous halfback Zayn Tipping and first-five Evaan Reihana contributed the other points.

Able to secure talent from nearby Mitre 10 Cup unions, King Country's other imports are Auckland centre Alefosio Tapili, while from Bay of Plenty come flanker Lisoni Tuivanuavou and second-five Brad Armstrong.

Kickoff is 2.30pm.

The teams are

Wanganui

1. Kamipeli Latu; 2. Roman Tutauha; 3. Gabriel Hakaraia; 4. Sam Madams/Josh Lane; 5. Peter Travis Hay-Horton; 6. Campbell Hart (c); 7. Jamie Hughes; 8. Ezra Meleisea; 9. Lindsay Horrocks; 10. Dane Whale; 11. Shai Wiperi; 12. Penijamini Nabainivalu; 13. Amos Pogia; 14. Vereniki Tikoisolomone; 15. Nick Harding.

Reserves – Forwards: 16. Joe Edwards/Dylan Gallien; 17. Raymond Salu; 18. Josh Lane/Ranato Tikoisolomone; 19. Angus Middleton. Backs: 20. Ethan Robinson; 21. Cameron Davies/Troy Brown; 22. Karl Pascoe.

King Country

1. Carl Carmichael (c); 2. Liam Rowlands; 3 Charlie Henare; 4. Bradly Jeffries; 5. Josh Balme; 6. Lisoni Tuivanuavou; 7. Daniel Baxter; 8. Chulainn Mabbett-Sowerby; 9. Zayn Tipping; 10. Evaan Reihana; 11. Ratu Vosaki; 12. Brad Armstrong; 13. Alefosio Tapili; 14. Alex Thrupp; 15. Cameron Robinson.

Reserves – 16. Nick Barnes; 17. Dan Ross; 18. Jamin Pinkerton; 19. Douglas Clapcott; 20. Karney Dunster; 21. Whakataki Cunningham; 22. Stephan Turner.