It was closer shave than they liked, but Steelform Wanganui have set themselves up for a smoother ride towards a possible Meads Cup semifinals berth with two Mitre 10 Heartland rounds remaining, after holding on for a vital 27-22 win over joint table leaders North Otago today.

In search of just their fourth win in ten NPC matches in Oamaru, Wanganui snapped straight into gear at Whitestone Contracting Stadium, working the combinations to open up gaps for standout halfback Lindsay Horrocks and indomitable captain Campbell Hart to score back-to-back tries for a 12-0 advantage after quarter of an hour.

However,

