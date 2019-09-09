Comment

Whanganui Iwi took a huge step forward signing an agreement in principle to settle land claims at Pūtiki Marae.

It was an honour for me to witness the signing of the agreement called "Te Tomokanga ki te Matapihi" - The Agreement in Principle signed between the Whanganui Land Settlement Negotiation Trust and the Crown is the first milestone towards settling the historic Whanganui Te Tiriti o Waitangi claims. Toituu te Kupu, Toituu te Mana, Toituu te Whenua.

The Government's KiwiBuild reset was announced by the Minister of Housing, Megan Woods, on September 4, 2019. The reset focuses on helping

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.