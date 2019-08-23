A rebuild of the North Mole is in early stages of resource consent.

That was just one revelation made by Progress Castlecliff's Jamie Waugh at a public meeting for stage two of the Castlecliff Rejuvenation Project on Thursday night where the concept for an overhaul of the mole and Morgan St and riverbank was unveiled before more than 120 people.

Waugh, the project facilitator, also revealed an artist's impression of what the areas might look like once upgrades have been completed.

The same spatial designer that worked on the project's first stage, focusing on Rangiora St, sat down with Waugh to discuss what they could do about stage two.

Waugh said one thing they talked about was slowing down cars on Morgan St.

"We talked about bringing cars along the riverbank and where the existing track goes to Morgan St, making that the formed road," Waugh said.

"The cycleway would follow it. This would be a narrow, calm road with raised platforms coming along Morgan St itself into a narrow, slower entrance into the carpark."

The existing track is a dirt one and making it part of the official Mountains to Sea Cycle Track would mean it qualifies for central government funding.

The track currently runs to Gilberd St and Waugh received feedback from residents calling it the "Mountains to Gilberd St Cycle Track".

A lot of what Waugh spoke about were the outcomes of feedback provided by 80 people who attended the first public meeting for stage two of rejuvenation in March.

Their concerns were surrounding speeding vehicles, sand drift, lack of amenities and, in particular, people dumping their rubbish.

An artist's impression of what Morgan Street might look like after the Castlecliff Rejuvenation Project has finished work there. Photo / Supplied

Waugh said this was also discussed with the designer.

"The first thing he said was 'Do people walk to dump rubbish?' They can, but only small amounts of rubbish.

"He also thought that if we limited access to larger vehicles that could dump rubbish to certain areas, we'd probably minimise dumping behaviour."

When Waugh opened up the floor for those in attendance to have their say, many attendees voiced their concerns or offered resolutions to rubbish dumpers.

One person questioned how many bins there would be, another suggested setting up cameras to catch people and another said locals should confront people seen doing it to "shame them".

Deputy mayor and Castlecliff resident Jenny Duncan told the gathering that fines for dumping had increased from $100 to $400 and reminded them that prosecutions for it come from police and court, not the council.

As well as work on the North Mole, Horizons is also going through a consent process looking at reinforcing where the south spit joins the South Mole.

Waugh said a lot of rock had been found to carry the work out, including some of a high quality that could be used from the Waitahinga quarry.

The North Mole roadway has been temporarily closed to vehicles since August 13 as wave action erodes it.

Waugh asked the people if they thought the project was heading in the right direction and was met with overwhelming positivity.

However, others did share some concerns that had not yet been addressed and one of those was consultation with Iwi.

Waugh said stories about the river were important and those conversations were being had, however, if the project was going to slow down, that was where issues would arise.

"In terms of the functionality of getting diggers in there, getting the rock, getting the job done and getting the funding to do it, I don't see massive issues with our timeframes.

"People in the places where they say 'yes' or 'no' or 'I've got a problem with this', if you know any of those people, please have a word in their ear."

Duncan added that Horizons wa consulting with iwi, that it had to and iwi leaders supported a Horizons Provincial Growth Fund Application.

Waugh addressed the fact that it is an election year and many potential candidates were at the meeting.

During stage one of the rejuvenation process, there were fears that the project would not raise the last of the money to get Rangiora St completed.

Waugh and company managed to get 5000 people to sign a petition which was taken to the council where a vote occurred on whether or not the project would be granted $300,000.

"Thankfully, seven of them voted in favour and we got the money. You might want to look into who the six who didn't vote were," Waugh said.

"I'd suggest not voting for them. You might want to look to people who have been here right through the process."

He hopes work on stage two will begin this summer.