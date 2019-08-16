Down the end of Walton St in Bulls, you will find a house that has been renovated, extended and redecorated by the community, for the community.

The house, a couple of weeks away from being finished, will then be auctioned off to raise money for the new Bulls Community Centre.

"It's been an amazing project," Rangitikei Mayor Andy Watson said.

The process started around nine months ago when Central House Movers in Bulls approached the Rangitikei District Council with an offer to help fundraise for the new centre.

They offered a house on piles to go on to a section of council land.

Before moving the house, Central House Movers repainted the native timber and when the house was on site they provided a garage, did the boxing of the concrete and redid the roof lines.

"You name it, they've done it," Watson said.

A number of Central House Movers staff have helped all along the way, in particular, Alex Leach who has dedicated personal time restoring the house, Watson said.

The new Bulls Community Centre is due to be complete in January 2020. Photo / Lucy Drake

Community involvement has been the key driver throughout the process with 30 local individuals and businesses from the Rangitikei and Whanganui getting behind it, he said.

From the kitchen to the carpet, lighting to the plumbing, the lawn to the fencing, local tradesmen and women and their suppliers have donated their time and materials.

The four-bedroom house has the underfloor and ceiling insulation, alongside a heat pump and HRV system installed.

"I'd love to see a family or new home buyers, I'd prefer that, because the house now has a huge community connection and the guys that have given so much time to doing it all would actually like to see that," Watson said.

Merv Connelly, a retired builder, has overseen the project and kept things running.

Watson also commended councillor Jane Dunn and her husband Mark on the time and effort they had given to the project.

The council will now begin to market the house and work with Bayleys Real Estate who has donated its service to run open homes and prepare it for auction.

"Housing in Bulls has attracted national attention in terms of the house prices so I have no doubt it will be in high demand," Watson said.

An auction will be held to not only raise funds but give the council a chance to recognise those who have put the effort into creating the house.

Proceeds will go directly to the new community centre that is due for completion in January 2020.

Construction is well underway at the new Bulls Community Centre with the roof to go on next. Photo / Lucy Drake

The community centre currently has all three concrete floors poured and major steelwork is in place including pillars and a stairwell.

Wooden frames for what will be a youth space, a series of meeting rooms, toilets and administrations are also in place on the third floor.

On the second floor, work is still under way where the library will be situated.

On the base floor, wooden frames for a stage with a slight downwards slope have been built that will have storage for seating underneath that Watson said local schools can use for performances in the future.

Site manager, Hector Grant from Whanganui W&W Construction, said the next step was getting the roof on and then windows and cladding.

The need for a new community centre was prompted by earthquake-prone legislation and construction began in December 2018.

A stage is under construction on the base floor at the new Bulls Community Centre that Mayor Andy Watson hopes schools will use for future performances. Photo / Lucy Drake

"We are faced in our district with facilities that are earthquake-prone and often separated by nature so to be able to combine them all in one future big build was a huge driver," Watson said.

The new community centre will cost near $6 million.

Alongside the Walton St auction house, Watson said anyone who would like their name on an honours board that would feature in the new community centre could donate as another form of fundraising.

Watson said if anyone was interested in the house and wanted to have a look they can contact him for a viewing on 0276177668.