Down the end of Walton St in Bulls, you will find a house that has been renovated, extended and redecorated by the community, for the community.

The house, a couple of weeks away from being finished, will then be auctioned off to raise money for the new Bulls Community Centre.

"It's been an amazing project," Rangitikei Mayor Andy Watson said.

The process started around nine months ago when Central House Movers in Bulls approached the Rangitikei District Council with an offer to help fundraise for the new centre.

They offered a house on piles to go on to a section

