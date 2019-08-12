They just wanted to try some new things, and Team Ritesh Whanganui gave Women's Federation League champions-in-waiting Hokowhitu FC quite the fright in their 3-2 loss at Skoglund Park on Sunday.

After a disappointing third round of results, including last weekend's flat 4-1 hammering by Massey University FC, Whanganui (4-5-5) were not expecting miracles against their unbeaten opposition (12-2-0), but found themselves leading at 2-1 at halftime.

After conceeding the opening goal in the 10th minute, Whanganui hit back with two goals inside the remaining ten minutes of the first half from their standout striker Vanya Apiata-Hodgkinson, who scored in

