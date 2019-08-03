While the scoreline was identical, GJ Gardner Homes Wanganui Athletic have no grievances this time with their 1-0 loss to current Lotto Federation League runnersup Napier Marist, away at Orotau Park this afternoon.

Marist (11-0-2) had been fortunate to get out of Wembley Park on May 25 with a one goal victory after converting a lucky rebound goal, while the home side could not latch onto any of the several golden chances they created.

This time, coach Jason King said the home team's attitude and execution was far superior, leaving Athletic's much vaunted defence to have to carry the can.