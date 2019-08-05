On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
The oldest was the front of a whare, which looked almost three dimensional, and in front of that was a menswear shop.
Savage Club memorabilia is now owned by Whanganui Regional Museum and has been stored at the museum and at the club.
In the "green room" where performers wait before going on stage is a roll of song sheets with the old Savage Club songs on it.
And there was a 100-piece set of Savage Club cups and saucers.
The amo that used to frame the stage - washed away from a whare at Tieke on the Whanganui River by the 1904 flood - have been replaced with a modern take by Gavin Buxton.
There's still lots to do - including adding disabled toilets and a ramp, upgrading the kitchen and building a recording studio, Keating said.
The complex isn't listed with Heritage New Zealand, but is recorded in Whanganui's District Plan. It was opened as Whanganui's first museum in 1894, offered to the Savage Club in 1933, and sold to that club for $1 by then-Wanganui mayor Michael Laws in 2008.
It's heritage all right, but the club doesn't want to freeze it in time.
"It has always changed, and will continue to change. It's interesting being part of this cultural history."