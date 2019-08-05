It was a new-look but same-same hall that attendees walked into for the Andrew London and The Stable Geniuses concert in Whanganui Friday.

The monthly Whanganui Musicians' Club concert took place in a former Savage Club Hall following two weeks of continuous renovation work by volunteers.

The club's next concert is by boogie woogie pianist Jan Preston on August 24 and its two pianos have been tuned to concert standard by Andreas Schaffaczek, ready for that.

The work is all part of ongoing improvement by the club, administrator Anne Keating said.

