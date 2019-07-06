There was absolutely nothing in it.

Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau have locked in their first top grade semifinal since 2012, and they did it the hard way after the final exchange of penalty kicks inside a heart-seizing last 90 seconds of play saw them hang on 17-16 against Byford's Readimix Taihape at a damp Memorial Park this afternoon.

Similar to their tight clash at the Country Club on May 3, both teams cancelled out much of each other's most promising opportunities in the steady rain, with the vast majority of play confined between both 22m lines.

Each side clung in

