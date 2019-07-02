When German-born Katrin Laser first moved to Whangārei last year with her partner Daman Groshinski, a born-and-bred-local, they went for a stroll around the Hātea Loop where he pointed out sites he'd known as a kid.

When they crossed the bridge to the Pohe Island side Groshinski pointed out the old refuse dump and recycling depot where he often went with his father on Saturdays to drop off rubbish.

Laser admits to not finding the former depot terribly exciting at the time, until she saw the old toll kiosk and weigh station.

''Wow, that would make a great drive-through coffee

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: