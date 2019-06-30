McCarthy's Transport Ruapehu have again pulled ahead slightly from the chasing pack in Tasman Tanning Division 1 after a gritty 28-18 win over Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau in Ohakune on Saturday.

Similar to Ruapehu denying Byford's Readimix Taihape even a bonus point out of a game they could have won three weeks ago, Ruapehu's defence held despite Kaierau's second half comeback, while the steady boot of Mitchell Millar kept them clear of danger, with the home side putting themselves in position to get the crucial referee calls when the packs came together.

Kaierau were up for it and contested everywhere including the scrum, but just missed a couple of vital moments to break through, while Ruapehu again showed the composure to finish a big match off – both team's trading tries and kicks deep in the fourth quarter.

Ruapehu took an 8-0 lead into halftime through Millar's first penalty and then a try by prop Gabriel Hakaraia, continuing his standout season.

Sione Tomu scored a converted try just after the break for 15-0, before Kaierau began yet another signature revival, as Ruapehu also lost linchpin flanker Jamie Hughes to the sinbin.

Kaierau co-coach Ace Malo, moved from midfield to fullback, scored off a lineout, with first-five Shandon Scott converting from the sideline and then adding a penalty for 15-10.

Millar and Scott, the two form kickers of the division, traded penalties for 18-13, and then it seemed like Ruapehu had sealed it when their incumbent Steelform Wanganui captain Roman Tutauha went over to give his side a 12-point buffer.

Yet Kaierau hit back again after winger Pene Vui scored, and then the visitors tried to put the pressure on, deep in Ruapehu territory.

But much like they did against Taihape, Ruapehu worked forward off the whistle, and Millar slotted an excellent long range kick to deny Kaierau any consolation.

Ruapehu's Christian Hawira securing lineout ball.

Despite being frustrated to leave Ohakune without any points, Kaierau stay in the Top 4 this week as Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist's journey along "murderers row" against the other playoff contenders saw them lose their final lifeline in the 27-19 defeat to Taihape at Spriggens Park.

Returning to the scene of their famous win over Marist on the park in the final round robin game last year, Taihape initially trailed 16-13 at the break after Marist centre Simon Dibben dashed through and held off the cover defence to score, with halfback Ricky Alabaster converting and adding two penalties.

Centre Simon Dibben running into score Marist's try in the first half.

But Taihape's pack led the way in the second half, ultimately scoring all three of the visitor's tries, which went unconverted by Dane Whale, although the second-five put over two more penalties to match Alabaster's kicks during the second stanza and leave Marist without desperately needed points.

Taihape hooker Dylan Gallien scored his 12th try of the season, with fellow front-rower Hadlee Hay-Horton and flanker Timi Teepa getting the others.

After two key losses in a row, while two teams above them will be banking on five points from facing Harvey Round Motors Ratana, Marist are now in must-win mode for their last two games, starting with Waverley Harvesting Border this coming Saturday in the Grand Hotel Challenge Shield defence.

In Division 2, after 11 straight wins, Bennett's Taihape finally had their colours lowered for 2019, but not without a real fight as Settler's Honey Ngamatapouri won a try-scoring shootout 46-38 at Memorial Park.

The visitors led by 15-points at halftime and their win moved them to the top of the table despite having lost last week to Black Bull Liquor Pirates, who are now pooling their Premier and Senior resources into one team and picked up a 19-5 win over Counties in Kaiwhaiki, thereby virtually ending Counties playoff hopes.

Utiku Old Boys went a long way to securing their spot in the Top 4 with an important 31-7 win over Marist Celtic at Memorial Park, getting payback for the 29-15 loss on the same ground in the opening weekend on March 30.

In Division 3, there was better news for Counties RFC as their new Counties Brothers team picked up the inaugural win of their existence, beating winless Border 24-5 in Kaiwhaiki.

Speirs Food Marton kept up the momentum with a good comeback win over Marist Buffalo's, 35-23 at Marton Park, however Kelso Hunterville continue to make no chase of it after pulling away with 29 unanswered points in the second half to beat Kaierau 55-18.

Results, June 29.

Tasman Tanning Division 1, Week 10.

Byford's Readimix Taihape 27 (Dylan Gallien, Hadlee Hay-Horton, Timi Teepa tries; Dane Whale 4 pen) bt Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist 19 (Simon Dibben try; Ricky Alabaster 4 pen, con). HT: 16-13 Marist.

Grand Hotel Challenge Shield – Waverley Harvesting Border 114 (Lindsay Horrocks 3, Joe Hazelhurst 2, Veneniki Tikoisolomone 2, Ross McDonald 2, Kieran Hussey, Jack Hodges, Angus Middleton, Anaru Haerewa, Te Kepa Grindlay, Jimmy Jong, Tom Symes, Jason Myers, Neihana Parks tries, Grindlay 11 con, Myers con) bt Harvey Round Motors Ratana 5 (Paora Heremia try). HT: 50-0.

McCarthy's Transport Ruapehu 28 (Gabriel Hakaraia, Sione Tomu, Roman Tutauha tries; Mitchell Millar 3 pen, 2 con) bt Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau 18 (Pene Vui, Ace Malo tries, Shandon Scott 2 pen, con). HT: 8-0.

Division 2, Week 3.

At McNab Domain, Kaiwhaiki: Black Bull Liquor Pirates bt Counties 19-5. HT: 5-0.

At Memorial Park: Settlers Honey Ngamatapouri bt Bennett's Taihape 46-38. HT: 29-14.

At Memorial Park: Utiku OB bt Marist Celtic 31-7. HT: 12-7.

Division 3, Week 3.

At McNab Domain: Counties Brothers bt Border 24-5. HT: 9-0.

At Marton Park: Speirs Food Marton bt Marist Buffalo's 35-23. HT: 15-7 Buffalo's.

At Hunterville Domain: Kelso Hunterville 55, Kaierau 18. HT: 26-18.