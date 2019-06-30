McCarthy's Transport Ruapehu have again pulled ahead slightly from the chasing pack in Tasman Tanning Division 1 after a gritty 28-18 win over Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau in Ohakune on Saturday.

Similar to Ruapehu denying Byford's Readimix Taihape even a bonus point out of a game they could have won three weeks ago, Ruapehu's defence held despite Kaierau's second half comeback, while the steady boot of Mitchell Millar kept them clear of danger, with the home side putting themselves in position to get the crucial referee calls when the packs came together.

Kaierau were up for it and contested everywhere

