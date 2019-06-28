"It's been the most challenging and rewarding job I've ever had."

These words from Athol Sanson as he steps down as leader of the Parks and Reserves team at the Rangitikei District Council.

His four-year journey of developing and working with local communities stretching from Marton to Taihape and Bulls to Ratana has come to an end.

A born-and-bred Rangitikei man, Sanson has always had a passion for horticulture from planting as an 8-year-old in Bulls to carrying out his studies in native plants in Palmerston North.

In early 2015, after running a small consulting business for eight years, Sanson

