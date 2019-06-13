Whanganui audiences who caught the Matariki Glow Show at the Opera House this week may not be aware that one of the talented team behind it is from Whanganui.

Midge Perez - writer, composer, and co-director of the glow-in-the-dark children's stage show - was born and raised in the river city.

"I always loved music and had some great teachers who gave me early encouragement," Perez said.

He attended Castlecliff School, Rutherford Intermediate, Wanganui High School as well as Wanganui Boys' College.

His talent won him a scholarship to study at Brigham Young University in Hawaii where he

