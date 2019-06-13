Whanganui audiences who caught the Matariki Glow Show at the Opera House this week may not be aware that one of the talented team behind it is from Whanganui.

Midge Perez - writer, composer, and co-director of the glow-in-the-dark children's stage show - was born and raised in the river city.

"I always loved music and had some great teachers who gave me early encouragement," Perez said.

He attended Castlecliff School, Rutherford Intermediate, Wanganui High School as well as Wanganui Boys' College.

Advertisement

His talent won him a scholarship to study at Brigham Young University in Hawaii where he honed his talents and upon his return to New Zealand, he caught the attention of veteran actor and artistic director of Te Rakau Hua O Te Wao Tapu Trust Jim Moriarty.

Moriarty cast him to play the role of Jimmy in the stage play Taiki E and Perez wrote and performed much of the original music.

"I had not really considered acting because the music was more my thing but he saw my potential and we spent around nine months touring the North Island."

When he returned to Whanganui in 2000, Perez joined the crew at Awa FM hosting the rangatahi (youth) programme Ka Mau Te Wehi with Hoani Maniapoto.

"It was a live, two-hour evening show and it was a lot of fun.

"I have very fond memories of that time."

He would spend the next 18 months as a cocktail pianist aboard cruise ships sailing around Tahiti before returning to New Zealand and working for Family Life Education Pasefika (FLEP) in Auckland as a youth educator and performance advisor.

He continued his youth work by becoming a clinician with Auckland agency TUPU Services supporting young people with mental health, alcohol and drug issues.

In 2004, Perez went on the road with Te Rakau Hua O Te Wao Tapu and Moriarty playing the role of Nig Heke in the stage production of Once Were Warriors.

Yes, he says, it felt good to represent the region in the role played by Raetihi actor Julian Arahanga in the 1994 Lee Tamahori film.

"It was not an easy role to play and I did feel quite exhausted at the end of the national tour."

He returned to youth work for the next couple of years as an advisor for Youth Transitions Services until 2007 when he became a production manager making corporate videos and advertisements.

"That was a great experience - I really honed my production skills and it was a very valuable time."

Perez then went to work for Grey Lynn-based company Desert Road Productions where he worked on the How to Look at a Painting TV series.

He has written and directed Fakahela and Guardians - Nga Kaitiaki and has worked both behind and in front of the camera for a number of TV series.

His performances include A Cold Beer, Night Shift, Rock the Boat and the feature film Crackheads.

For the past seven years, he has worked as the principal lecturer in singing and music at Manukau Institute of Technology in Auckland.

"I have had so many wonderful experiences doing work that I love and I encourage Whanganui youth to follow their dreams," says Perez.

"I'm amazed at the number of people I meet who come from the awa city.

"I will say 'Oh I come from a little place in the central North Island and it turns out that they are from WhangaVegas too'."

A young Midge Perez enjoying a day out at Virginia Lake.

Working on the Matariki Glow Show for the last couple of years has been a "wondrous experience" for Perez.

"I met Sarah Burren who created the concept and the puppets a few years ago.

"She is an incredible talent and it has been such a pleasure to be involved with the show.

"Not only does it provide a wondrous experience for children but for adults as well and I've learned things I didn't know about Matariki myself."

A busy schedule does not allow Perez much time for trips home although he thinks of Whanganui often he says and hopes to visit whanau and his favourite childhood haunts soon.