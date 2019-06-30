Whanganui firefighters are celebrating 100 years of professional firefighting in the district.

The professional brigade officially took over from the voluntary brigade on June 30, 1919.

Operational support Senior Station Officer Bryan Barkla said there was no special event planned to mark the occasion but it was a significant milestone in the fire brigade's history.

Barkla researched the evolution of local firefighting from voluntary to paid service for the Wanganui Fire Brigade 150 Years of Service book for the brigade's 150th jubilee in 2016.

The establishment of a paid fire service followed an investigation into the voluntary brigade's handling of a fire at Fosters Hotel in 1918.

"In 1918 so many volunteers were still away at war and we don't know how much impact the Spanish

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: