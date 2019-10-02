Greenies have dirty secret

For all the students going on strike over climate change: Riding a bike, walking or busing to school or work, growing your own food, recycling and using less plastic are great "do-able" things for each one of us.

This is about pollution, not climate change.

CO2 is not on any pollutant register. I suggest that young people, the green/left educators and parents research Sulphur Hexa Fluoride (SF6).

It is a synthetic gas and the most powerful greenhouse gas known to man. It is used in switching gear in the electrical industry.

SF6 is 23500 times more

