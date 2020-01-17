When you have to outfit 21 opera singers along with their accompanists and conductor within a week, who you gonna call?

When Whanganui Opera Week draws to a close this Saturday night with students of the New Zealand Opera School presenting Great Opera Moments on the Royal Wanganui Opera House stage, they will look sensational thanks to Lee Williams.

Williams is one of New Zealand's most experienced costume specialists, having worked on numerous film and stage sets as well as previous Whanganui Opera Week productions.

"I do usually have a bit more time but this year I met and measured everyone for the first time last Saturday so I'm really under the pump," Williams said.

"It takes a village and fortunately Whanganui has the right village to provide the help I need."

As costume designer and head of wardrobe for Whanganui Opera Week, Williams is working with stagecraft director Jaqueline Coats and assistant director Kararaina Walker.

"I have worked with both of them before and they are absolutely brilliant but I could not do my part without a fabulous group of Whanganui supporters."

Williams has called on Mary Dack and Terry Lobb of Amdram Wanganui to raid their vast wardrobe supplies.

"I really think they have the best collection in the country," Williams said as she assembled clothing, shoes and hats.

"Terry is a great friend of mine and she has such a good eye for detail and colour."

Williams said she has to think carefully about the accessories because the height of shoe heels or the weight of a bag can affect the way an opera singer breathes.

"I also need to know if they will be standing still or moving about while they sing."

Along with the Amdram supplies, Williams was using items from her own costume studio and would be encouraging the Opera School students to add items from their own wardrobes.

She is delighted to have talented machinist Kristina Te Huia helping with alterations this year.

"Kristina is a true treasure, a reliable machinist and always willing to help out," Williams said.

"She has skills passed down from childhood, using treadle machines, knitting, embroidery and is always happy to put her hands to good works."

Te Huia said she is undaunted by the prospect of making quick alterations and enjoys making things fit perfectly.

"I used a treadle machine long after everyone had given them up.

"I still prefer the older electric models now because they are much easier to control than the modern ones."

Williams also has a willing supporter in Andram stalwart Kieran Spence.

"Kieran is acting as my assistant and he is invaluable to me.

"His family has a long legacy with Amdram and he knows the costume collection inside out.

"He always knows exactly where all of the garments and accessories are and he treats each piece like an old friend."

Artist Jacqueline Brand-Holt has stepped in to help with props, painting and repairing a central piece and Williams said the Royal Wanganui Opera House backstage crew Fergus Reid and Jim Ennis have been "unstintingly supportive".

"Whanganui has a volunteer village of talented people who continue to rise to the occasion year after year," Williams said.

And they are always ready for New Zealand's emerging opera stars to descend on Whanganui every January.

"I don't think people realise how much work is going on behind the scenes.

"The students are an absolute joy though and their voices are so beautiful.

"Great Opera Moments will be an incredible show."

Williams was a young graduate of Wanganui Polytechnic fashion design school when Vincent Ward was filming River Queen in Whanganui in 2005 and she seized her moment to join the film crew.

Peter Jackson noticed her talent and invited her to work on his King Kong film the same year.

After King Kong came Jackson's The Hobbit film series and Williams spent the next decade working at Weta Workshops as well as with the World of Wearable Arts, New Zealand Ballet and various theatre productions.

Her children grew up around film sets and Williams' son Jharaiz Kiriona-Williams has built his own career as an actor and director.

Lee Williams with her actor son Jharaiz Kiriona-Williams wearing the groom outfit she designed for his wedding to fellow actor Becky McEwen. Photo / Supplied

He currently plays nurse Prince Kimiora on Shortland St and is married to Becky McEwen who recently joined the cast.

Williams designed the young couple's wedding attire and said they are a blissful pair.

Living back in Whanganui for the past three years has been "so right", Williams said, and she has not been short of opportunities to put her talents to good use in her hometown.

Great Opera Moments: 7.30pm, Saturday, January 18, Royal Wanganui Opera House. Adult $35, senior and student $30. See www.whanganuioperaweek.nz

