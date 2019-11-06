The mayor of Ruapehu is eagerly waiting for a report on the State Highway 4 slip which will detail the amount of damage to the hillside and possibly how soon a temporary fix is able to occur. Abe Leach reports.

The New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) last week announced crews had been able to begin work on the State Highway 4 slip after being limited to drone assessments due to the unstable ground.

The slip on October 2 destroyed a large section of the road, forcing its closure.

Ruapehu mayor Don Cameron said NZTA was pulling out all the stops

