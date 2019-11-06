Despite Peter Cape's famous ballad about the town where you could "hop off to refreshments for a cupper tea and pie", passenger trains ceased to stop in Taumarunui seven years ago.

Recently elected Horizons Regional Council Ruapehu representative Weston Kirton promised voters in Taumarunui that he would fight for their rights to public transport and lobby to have the service reinstated.

He has started making good on his pledge by writing to KiwiRail and Government ministers to have the train stop in the town famous for being on the main trunk line.

Low passenger numbers were cited as the reason

