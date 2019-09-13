Whanganui is expected to turn out in force today in support of Jasmine Wilson and her family at two events in Whanganui.

Break The Silence #Justice4Jazz begins in Majestic Square at 11am while a Vigil for Jasmine begins in the same location at 4pm.

WIlson turned up at Whanganui Hospital in a critical condition on July 31 and died on August 2. A homicide investigation is ongoing.

Hundreds are expected to attend the events to show their support for Jasmine, her friends and her whānau.

The Break The Silence event was arranged with blessings from Jasmine's dad, Chris Wilson, and her sisters, Ambreia and Madi.

It will feature live music from DRXNES and DJ Samalamb as well as a rock hunt, face painting, spot prizes, raffles and food, the proceeds of which will be split between Jasmine's sons and Women's Refuge Whanganui.

The Vigil for Jasmine Wilson was organised by her mum, Brenda Reuben, and has the support of Ruapehu-Whanganui, Taranaki and Manawatu Police, Victim Support Whanganui, White Ribbon Whanganui, Women's Refuge Whanganui, Maori wardens, Rise, Tupoho Iwi and Community Social Services, Jigsaw, Family Works and Te Oranganui.

Police said there were no updates about the investigation at this time and questions about whether or not police would have a presence at the events were left unanswered.

So far, four people have been charged in relation to Jasmine's death, including a 28-year-old man who has been charged with injuring with intent to do grievous bodily harm and assault with intent to injure.

The man has interim name suppression, is yet to enter pleas and will appear again in the Whanganui District Court next week on Tuesday, September 17.

Three others, a 48-year-old man, a 47-year-old woman and a 28-year-old woman, have all been charged with perverting the course of justice.

They also have interim name suppression.

Police continue to seek information regarding Jasmine's death and anyone who thinks they have some should call 105 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.