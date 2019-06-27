One person has been seriously injured in a crash involving a van and truck outside Upokongaro School. State Highway 4 is closed.

A police spokeswoman said the crash happened at 8.40am.

Speaking at the scene, Constable Stu Bourne said the collision was between a truck and van.

The man driving the van had his legs trapped as a result of the crash and had to be removed from the vehicle by Fire and Emergency.

The man was the sole occupant of the van.

A person was trapped after a crash at Upokongaro. Photo / Bevan Conley

"He's fully conscious but I'd say he'll be going up to Whanganui Hospital," Bourne said.

It was expected the road would be reopened within 30 minutes to an hour.

A reporter at the scene said it appeared both vehicle had been heading north on SH4.

Lyana Gascoigne, who works at Upokongaro School, said no staff or students were involved and everyone arrived at school safely.