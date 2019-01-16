The person who went missing in Whanganui River was a 20-year-old Filipino man.

He was swimming with two friends in a part of the river near the airport yesterday.

The parents and two siblings of the man were watching on the shore of the Whanganui River early this morning looking for their family member.

They were visibly distraught.

Emergency services suspended their search last evening after the man as seen struggling in the River earlier in the evening.

The family of the 20-year-old man were waiting at the shore of the Whanganui River.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were first notified about a man struggling in the river shortly after 7pm near Whanganui Airport.

Coastguard, surf lifesavers and a Westpac rescue helicopter assisted police in the search but were stood down for the night.

The police spokeswoman said the search would resume this morning.