Whanganui mayor Hamish McDouall says he feels proud of how well Whanganui has readjusted to Covid-19 alert level 2 restrictions during the past week.

On Friday the Government announced Covid-19 level 2 restrictions outside Auckland - which were initially put in place for three days last week - would be extended until August 26.

Gatherings are limited to 100 people and distancing of two metres needs to be maintained when out in public.

It will also be compulsory for businesses to display a NZ Covid Tracer app QR code.

"People have been really good about safe-distancing and wearing masks," McDouall said.

"I saw a very fetching leopard-print mask on the street.

"We certainly don't want to go back to level 3 or 4 again so it's great to see people doing their bit."

Whanganui Mayor Hamish McDouall is encouraging everyone to display and use the Covid Tracer app. Photo / Lewis Gardner

McDouall said urged everyone to support local businesses and upload the NZ Covid Tracer app to their phones if they could.

Advertisement

"I see most businesses have the QR codes prominently displayed so it is easy for people to scan them and record their visits," he said.

"I urge businesses that haven't done that yet to get on to it quickly."

The mayor said he wished to stress the importance of staying at home if people have any flu-like symptoms.

"We don't know the vulnerabilities of people we might come in to contact with," he said.

Air Chathams owner and chief executive Craig Emeny said it was disappointing to have to suspend flights between Whanganui and Auckland for longer.

"It is not easy. We had just got back up to 60 per cent capacity after resuming our service in May," he said.

"The important thing is that we keep everyone safe and I'm fairly confident that we will be able to resume our service soon.

"I think things have been managed well in New Zealand and we are fortunate not to be facing a situation like the one Melbourne is dealing with."

Advertisement

While the rest of Whanganui adjusts to life at level 2, all aged-care facilities have taken the precaution of closing their doors to visitors.

Broadview Lifecare & Village chief executive Norah Barlow said residents and staff had adjusted well to the sudden change.

"While everyone else is back at level 2, we are effectively in level 3," she said.

"Broadview families have been wonderful about working with us.

"Under this level, we will be facilitating some carefully massaged compassionate visits for residents in their last days."

Barlow said she had "massive praise" for Broadview manager Delwyn Geddes and her team for adjusting so well to the quick decision to close the doors.

"The morale amongst residents is very good and they now have experience in using technology to communicate with their families after the previous Covid restrictions."

Lucky Bar + Kitchen owner Andrew Rennie said he was "optimistic and relieved" the Covid-19 response would remain at level 2.

"I was worried that we would go to level 3 and I would not have been able to keep my staff on if that had been the case.

"I feel very bad for my counterparts in Auckland being impacted by level 3 restrictions."

Rennie said Lucky had enough space for safe level 2 distancing and he was disappointed there were cancellations on Saturday night.

"The good thing is that we had four tables of great guests for dinner and they stayed on for drinks afterwards and really enjoyed themselves.

"It's important to remember that we can do that at level 2 and we have the space to seat 100 people while maintaining safe distancing."