Welcome to Diwali at Fairburn

Emrit Singh and Ragnhi Stacey setting out food for Diwali at Fairburn in 2016. Photo / Peter Jackson

The Fairburn Kaiaka Hall will host a celebration of Diwali on Saturday week (November 7), with a welcome for all.

The hall will open at 7pm, with food to be served from 8pm.

Hall chairman Peter Niepel said he could not imagine a more suitable festival for the world as it was at present than Diwali, the Indian Festival of Lights, symbolising victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. It was celebrated in "the kindest way," with no alcohol vegetarian food.

"Talking about food, our community member Ragnhi (Stacey) is cooking up a storm," he added.

"If you have tried her food you know you will be treated to authentic home-cooked Indian cuisine. This is something you can't miss if you love Indian cooking.

"We also plan a small fireworks display. We will keep this as quiet as possible to not upset any animals (or people). The whole celebration will be under the light of compassion and respect. And to top it all off we will have traditional dance performers who will entertain you. You will also have the chance to join in."

Limited tickets ($20 for adults and teenagers, $15 for children aged five to 13, pre-schoolers free) were going on sale today at Viva Beauty Gallery in Commerce St Kaitaia and Peria's Bush Fairy Dairy. Dawn Pearce will have them at her second-hand stall at Kaitaia's Saturday market, or phone Peter on (09) 408-0110.

The event would be alcohol-free, and only the food and drinks served would be permitted.