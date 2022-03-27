Logan Haddon-Hardy, 32, is wanted by police after failing to appear in the Kaikohe District Court. Photo / Supplied

Northland police are appealing for any information regarding two Far North men who have failed to appear in court recently.

According to Detective Sergeant Russell Richards, of Northland, Tutau Kauvarevai, 41, has warrants for his arrest for failing to appear in the Kaitaia District Court.

Tutau Kauvarevari has warrants for his arrest for failing to appear in the Kaitaia District Court. Photo / Supplied

Kauvarevai is believed to have connections to the Hihi area and should not be approached.

Logan Haddon-Hardy, 32, is also wanted by police for failing to appear in the Kaikohe District Court.

According to Russell, Haddon-Hardy should also not be approached.

Russell said if anyone had information on either Kauvarevai or Haddon-Hardy's whereabouts, they should call 111 and provide their name and age to the call taker.