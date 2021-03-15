Two big agenda items for Northland dairying

Dairy Environment Leaders chair Melissa Slattery - Huge challenges and opportunities for dairy farming. Photo / supplied

Rising to meet environmental challenges and supporting each other through change will top the agenda at this year's Dairy Environment Leaders' forum in Wellington, which starts today.

Dairy Environment Leaders (DELs) are leading farmers from across the country, who work with other farmers, their communities and decision-makers to drive positive change, chair Melissa Slattery saying the forum was timely as the sector responded to climate change and water quality regulations, and farmers were supported with profitable and sustainable practices.

This year's theme was Manaakitanga – Supporting Through Change.

"Dairy farming has changed over the years and will continue to evolve to meet the expectations of our communities and consumers. There will be huge challenges, but there are also huge opportunities," Slattery said.

"We all want the same things: clean water, low emissions and a strong economy. We can't solve the challenges ahead in isolation, and all New Zealanders need to make changes.

"Most farmers are open to change, but they want confidence that what is being asked is fair and practical, and assurance that if they invest, the goalposts won't shift. They also need support to succeed, and that includes significant government investment in research and development and rural broadband."

Speakers would include Climate Change Commission chairman Dr Rodd Carr, Climate Change Minister James Shaw and representatives of other sectors.

"It's important that we hear from other sectors to highlight we aren't alone and to learn from their approach. All New Zealanders will need to make changes to address climate change, and dairy farmers are committed to playing their part," Slattery added.

"We will also meet with a number of MPs in Parliament to discuss the sector and where we see the greatest opportunities for change, and we will be talking about the support DELs can give to other farmers regionally to build on the work on their farms and in regional environmental initiatives. Farmers supporting farmers has always been a key part of the dairy farming culture."