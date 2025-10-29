The Top Energy line mechanic team that won top spot in the annual Connexis Awards for the second year running (from left) – Karl Wilson (team manager), Simon Bayliss (team foreman), Lance Kahotea, Michael Kava and Michael Mitchell (trainee)

Top Energy lines team best in country for second year running

The Top Energy line mechanic team that won top spot in the annual Connexis Awards for the second year running (from left) – Karl Wilson (team manager), Simon Bayliss (team foreman), Lance Kahotea, Michael Kava and Michael Mitchell (trainee)

Winning a national power skills competition as virtual novices was an outstanding achievement last year for a team of Northland electricity line mechanics.

But winning the national Connexis Awards for a second year running this month is unprecedented for the Top Energy line mechanic team.

The team – Karl Wilson (team manager), Simon Bayliss (team foreman), Lance Kahotea, Michael Kava and Michael Mitchell (trainee) – were mostly novices when they won the award in Te Awamutu last October, and their victory was a total surprise.

But going into this year’s contest – which is a test of their abilities to carry out the work that keep the lights on and the country connected – as defending champions, the team had a target on their backs.

Again though, after this year’s contest in Christchurch’s Canterbury Agricultural Park, the same team came out on top of the country again.