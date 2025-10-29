The win was even more remarkable as they had a lot of competition this year, with a record 16 teams competing.
And their skills have been put to a good test as the same line mechanics have been out in the weather in Northland with the rest of the Top Energy team over the past few days to keep the local communities connected in the wild weather.
On their way to the overall win at the Connexis Awards, the Top Energy team won the Busck Pole Installation, the Wagner Pole Installation and the Underground Cable Install. The team also won the Dougie Award for best team spirit and team leader Bayliss won the Connexis Leadership Award.
The awards are a three-way competition between teams with several events occurring each day. They had to install power poles, run wires and generally attend to all the electrical elements that they might do in a day, the fundamentals that keep the lights on and the country connected.
There were time constraints, and each section was scored out of 100 with points lost for any mistakes.
For more info go to civilcontractors.co.nz/connexis-civil-training-and-development-awards.