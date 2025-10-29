Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northland Age

Top Energy lines team best in country for second year running

Northern Advocate
2 mins to read

The Top Energy line mechanic team that won top spot in the annual Connexis Awards for the second year running (from left) – Karl Wilson (team manager), Simon Bayliss (team foreman), Lance Kahotea, Michael Kava and Michael Mitchell (trainee)

The Top Energy line mechanic team that won top spot in the annual Connexis Awards for the second year running (from left) – Karl Wilson (team manager), Simon Bayliss (team foreman), Lance Kahotea, Michael Kava and Michael Mitchell (trainee)

Winning a national power skills competition as virtual novices was an outstanding achievement last year for a team of Northland electricity line mechanics.

But winning the national Connexis Awards for a second year running this month is unprecedented for the Top Energy line mechanic team.

The team – Karl Wilson

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save