More than 2000 people packed the grounds of Paparore School on Saturday to take part in the kura’s annual Gala Day celebration.

The 2022 gala event was said to be the biggest in its 30-year history, with some people travelling from as far away as Christchurch to take part in the fun.

Saturday was the first time in two years that the event went ahead after the 2020 Gala Day was cancelled two weeks before New Zealand’s first Covid-19 lockdown.

The Auckland teacher volunteering at the event and her students who also travelled north to take part in the fun on the day.

According to principal Windleborn, this year’s event featured the usual gala-type activities, such as a climbing wall, vertical bungee, giant volcano slide, Harley rides, bouncy castles, food stalls and much more.

Windleborn said all activities were supervised by whānau of the school and supported by local businesses, as well as others further afield.

“We even had a teacher from Auckland’s Gladstone School helping out at the raffle stall, who ran into some of her students who’d travelled north for the gala,” he said.

“The children’s mum is actually Silver Ferns player Sulu Fitzpatrick who was also present on the day and they were all surprised to see each other here!”

The Rock Up crew from Auckland provided a climbing wall, as well as a vertical bungee and giant volcano slide.

Windleborn said he was grateful to the community for its enduring support and to see the event continue to be something people looked forward to each year.

“The event is a fundraiser but our main aim is to provide a community event where children can come along to enjoy a fun day and our kaumatua and kuia can come along for a catch-up,” Windleborn said.

Harley rides, as well as horse, train and mini-car rides were just some of the fun activities on the day.

“It’s an event to lift community spirit, especially post-Covid-19, and regardless of how much money we make, it was a great success just seeing the enjoyment on everyone’s faces.”



