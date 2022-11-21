The team at The Warehouse Kaitaia, where new, unwrapped gifts can be donated until December 20. Photo / Supplied

The team at The Warehouse Kaitaia, where new, unwrapped gifts can be donated until December 20. Photo / Supplied

The Warehouse Kaitaia has partnered with the local Women’s Refuge to accept gifts for families affected by family violence in the region this Christmas.

As part of the annual ‘Be the Joy’ campaign, The Warehouse is encouraging Kiwis to donate a new, unwrapped gift of their choice to their local The Warehouse store to be gifted to women and children being supported by Women’s Refuge.

The Warehouse Kaitaia trading manager Steph Nathan said they didn’t want any tamariki to go without a Christmas present.

“So we’re going all in with the Kaitaia community to make sure they have a present to brighten up their Christmas day,” Nathan said.

“We’re blown away by the generosity of the Kaitaia community every year and how we all come together to support our local whᾱnau and friends.”

Women’s Refuge CEO Dr Ang Jury wants those dropping gifts to the in-store collection boxes to know they are doing far more than a good deed for the festive season.

“The women and kids receiving your gifts will remember your generosity for years to come,” Jury said.

“Hanging out at a Refuge can be unsettling for kids, and even more so at a time like Christmas.

“What your generosity means is a day for a child that’s just that little bit more special. Having a little gift of their own to unwrap on Christmas morning can turn a time of anxiety into one of wonderment.”

The Warehouse Group chief corporate affairs officer Anna Shipley said she was aware many New Zealanders were looking for ways to support others, particularly at Christmas time, and the company sought to make it as easy as possible.

“Customers can drop off new gifts like toys or clothing into our collection boxes, and we’ll then work with Women’s Refuge to make sure women and children in their care receive a gift to brighten up their Christmas.,” Shipley said.

“We have a long-established partnership with Women’s Refuge and are proud to support their work, helping New Zealand families impacted by family violence.”

Be the Joy runs in all The Warehouse stores and online until December 20.

As part of the campaign, customers can also purchase a $5 Be the Joy gift tag at any of The Warehouse Group stores – The Warehouse, Warehouse Stationery, Noel Leeming and Torpedo7 - and they will turn it into a $20 gift for a child who might otherwise go without, through Variety – the Children’s Charity.

To learn more, visit: www.thewarehouse.co.nz/bethejoy.