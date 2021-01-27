The price of avocados

Are there lessons to learn from large-scale avocado growing overseas? Photo / Peter de Graaf

Anyone who believes that the Far North can support intensive avocado farming would be well advised to take notice of several documentaries available on You Tube.

They show areas such as the outskirts of Valparaiso, in South America, which previously had rivers and streams that flowed all year round, feeding lush vegetation and small local plantations. With runaway avocado requiring much irrigation from deep bores, the water table reduction has resulted in surface water and shallow bores drying up, creating an arid landscape where the only way locals can now obtain water is from the same avocado orchard owners responsible for the present water shortage.

It's not a matter of whether the North will be affected, but a matter of how badly.

There is also ample evidence of artesian bores that no longer flow, that started failing when there were no major droughts to blame. Also, if our ground water supply is fragile enough to be affected by drought, does it need intensive extraction for irrigation?

It's ironic that so many avocado developments have rapidly obtained bore water access while Kaitaia's water supply remains inadequate and virtually undrinkable.

Max

Unahi