The Far North Foot Fiddlers founder Jennifer Hobson said the club had done wonders for everyone involved over nearly three decades. Photo / Supplied

What sprang from inspiration on a dancefloor has led to nearly three decades of friendship, fun, fitness, and a donation to two local groups providing essential medical care.

The year was 1993. Jennifer Hobson was at a country music awards in Whāngarei with a music enthusiasts' club when she first experienced line dancing.

"I got up and tried to do it, and of course couldn't," she laughed.

Hobson was 46 when she taught herself to line dance and founded The Far North Foot Fiddlers line dance group.

After performing at a country festival at the Bay of Islands, Hobson started teaching others the moves.

An early 2000s Waitangi Day demonstration team: Francie, Margaret, Lucreza, Gladys, Kim, Jennifer, Maureen and Janie. Photo / Supplied

"It sort of just happened. I've been the only instructor the whole time."

Hobson fondly recalls choreographing a dance called the Ninety Mile Shuffle, to the tune of Sweet Music by Te Haupa.

"The song mentions Herekino, Awanui, Kaitaia, and all the moves I made up sort of go along with it - rolling waves, hitchhiking and digging tuatua," she laughed.

"I can't believe all these years later, this is what has happened."

The Far North Foot Fiddlers went on to become the longest-surviving line dance club north of Auckland.

"And we were pretty well-known throughout," Hobson said.

"We were a strong club. We always based it on giving something for nothing.

"We only added a membership fee a few years after starting up. It was $5 and never increased. Door fees were always low too."

For 28 years, the non-profit organisation promoted and taught line dancing, and encouraged people of all ages to enjoy the friendship, wellbeing and general health benefits of dancing.

2023 would have marked its 30th anniversary but, due to personal reasons, Hobson was forced to make the tough decision to retire last year.

"I've put a lot into it. It's been a huge part of my life," said Hobson, as the weight of the loss set in.

A happy group during a 2009 trip to Rotorua. Photo / Supplied

Hobson had been well-supported in her role by her whole family, namely her husband, mother and aunty - who have all now passed away.

"It's not quite the same without them," she said.

"I'm missing it, but don't regret giving it up."

She said the club's journey over many wonderful years had been deeply meaningful.

"Many special memories have been shared together at club sessions, socials, workshops, trips away and concerts," she said.

"We also took part in many public demonstrations performed all around Northland - including the opening of businesses The Warehouse and Farmers Trading in Kaitaia."

Hobson, 75, said members have ranged in age from children up to 91 years old.

"And it's done wonders for everyone involved."

A report by Hobson and chairperson Pam Brott said the group decided at its AGM last year to donate all remaining funds to two community organisations.

A 1995 performance at the opening of The Warehouse on Commerce Street. Photo / Supplied

With the closing-down process now complete, The Far North Community Hospice and St John Ambulance have each received $1,448.83.

"We would like to wish members happiness and all the best for the future," wrote Brott and Hobson.

"Keep well, and remember the good times we have shared together."

"And thank you to all of the committees that have served the group over the years," Hobson said.

"Everyone gave the club a lot."