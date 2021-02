Yaz Toyoda collecting her Northland Age / Folders Far North summer holiday photo competition prize, a coffee machine plus accessories and beans, from Ian Walker. Photo / Sharon Adams

Yaz Toyoda didn't own a coffee machine until she collected her Northland Age / Folders holiday photo competition prize last week, but that didn't bother her. She wasn't a great coffee drinker, she said, but her husband Peter was, and he was very excited.

"And I'm excited about making him happy," she said, adding that Friday morning's first cup was delicious.

Yaz won the competition with a photo of her daughter Chieko sharing her chips with seagulls at Cable Bay.